Get the best of both worlds at Houston’s first ‘Korean Mexican Fusion’ food truck, Oh My Gogi!

If your group is ever torn between Korean and Mexican food, there’s one choice that won’t disappoint anyone – Oh My Gogi!

Oh My Gogi!’s menu of flavors is inspired by both cultures’ fare, saying it is Houston’s first “Korean Mexican Fusion” food truck.

Its menu features combinations such as a burger with house-made ramen buns and fries topped with kimchi.

Its Mexican-inspired dishes include tacos and quesadillas paired with ingredients such as kimchi and spicy mayo.

Oh My Gogi! offers an affordable menu with items of filling portions priced up to $10.

One of the most popular dishes, OMG Fries topped with spicy mayo, cheese, onion, cilantro and a choice of protein, is offered for $8.

Just looking for a snack bite? An order of eight deep fried dumpling, perfect to split with friends or family, is priced at $6.

With its bright and colorful exterior being an attention grabber anywhere it rolls up, you’ll be lucky not to find a line.

On a positive note, this will buy you enough time to come to a decision on your order that doesn’t include every item on the menu despite the temptations.

The flagship food truck remains parked in Rice Village at 2504 Amherst St.

To find out when the Oh My Gogi! food truck will be in your area of town, follow Oh My Gogi! on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

A brick-and-mortar is located in Katy Asian Town within HMart at 23119 Colonial Parkway.