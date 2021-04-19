Get your body ready for summer with the ‘Fast Burn’ program

HOUSTON – New York Times bestselling author and host of the syndicated television show The Doctors’—Ian K. Smith, M.D has a unique intermittent fasting plan that combines the power of time-restricted eating with an easy-to-follow detailed program.

It’s all in his new book, in FAST BURN! The Power of Negative Energy Balance.

Fast Burn by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's Press)

Dr. Smith will join Houston Life on Friday, April 23rd at 3 pm. to explain what this 9-week program is all about and how it could help you shed those “Covid 15″ pounds.

Dr. Smith will also share why you need fat in your diet and will give examples of some of the good fats you need to consume.

One plate of organic raw foods full of vitamins and antioxidants. (iStock)

You can get the book, here.

To connect with Dr. Smith, click here.