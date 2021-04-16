Thinking of going to a national park? These 6 days are free in 2021

Want to get outside a little bit more this summer? Or are you looking to plan a trip? The country’s national parks are incredible places to consider.
Many of these destinations typically charge entrance fees, but the National Park Service also hosts fee-free days, which are excellent chances to visit a new place or perhaps remind yourself why you fell in love with an old favorite in the first place.
The remaining free days for 2021 are:
- April 17: Marking the first day of National Park Week.
- Aug. 4: Celebrating one year since the Great American Outdoors Act.
- Aug. 25: For the National Park Service’s birthday.
- Sept. 25: It’s National Public Lands Day.
- Nov. 11: In honor of Veterans Day.
Jan. 18 marked the sixth free day, for the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Another note from the NPS: The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
Here’s a list of participating parks.
Wondering where to go?
How about ...
In Texas:
Big Bend National Park | Fort Davis National Historic Site | Guadalupe Mountains National Park | Padre Island National Seashore
In Florida:
Canaveral National Seashore | Castillo de San Marcos National Monument | Dry Tortugas National Park | Everglades National Park | Gulf Islands National Seashore
In Michigan:
Isle Royale National Park | Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
In Virginia:
Assateague Island National Seashore| Colonial National Historical Park| George Washington Memorial Parkway’s Great Falls Park | Harpers Ferry National Historical Park | Prince William Forest Park | Shenandoah National Park
Here are some tips from the NPS. Safe travels!