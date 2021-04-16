Thinking of going to a national park? These 6 days are free in 2021

The evening sun lights the Watchman Tower formation at the entrance to Zion National Park on May 14, 2020 in Springdale, Utah.

Want to get outside a little bit more this summer? Or are you looking to plan a trip? The country’s national parks are incredible places to consider.

Many of these destinations typically charge entrance fees, but the National Park Service also hosts fee-free days, which are excellent chances to visit a new place or perhaps remind yourself why you fell in love with an old favorite in the first place.

The remaining free days for 2021 are:

Jan. 18 marked the sixth free day, for the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Another note from the NPS: The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Here’s a list of participating parks.

Wondering where to go?

How about ...

In Texas:

Big Bend National Park | Fort Davis National Historic Site | Guadalupe Mountains National Park | Padre Island National Seashore

In Florida:

Canaveral National Seashore | Castillo de San Marcos National Monument | Dry Tortugas National Park | Everglades National Park | Gulf Islands National Seashore

In Michigan:

Isle Royale National Park | Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

In Virginia:

Assateague Island National Seashore| Colonial National Historical Park| George Washington Memorial Parkway’s Great Falls Park | Harpers Ferry National Historical Park | Prince William Forest Park | Shenandoah National Park

Here are some tips from the NPS. Safe travels!