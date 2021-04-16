Selena50: Tributes to the ‘Queen of Tejano’ pour in from Houstonians, worldwide

HOUSTON – Tribute posts flooded social media sites from users all over Houston and around the world on what would have been Selena’s 50th birthday.
With “#SelenaDay” and “Selena50″ trending, many users who remember her mainly for her music, her unique style, and influence in today’s music artists, while others credit her for her impact in the Mexican-American community in honor of National Selena Day, a Texas holiday declared by George W. Bush, who was governor at the time.
Read the tributes people on social media posted below:
Happy Birthday Selena 💜 #SelenaDay #Selena50 🌹 pic.twitter.com/pY8xxDNLTL— Steve Arce ⚜️ (@SteVanArce) April 16, 2021
Happy Birthday Selena... True Kings & Queen of the South #fridaymorning #Selena50 #SelenaDay #Exoticpop #Teamexoticpop #DjScrew #ExoticpopHouston #Htown #ScrewstonTx #gonebutneverforgotten pic.twitter.com/2ljoBOvLlx— Bankroll Bandit 💪💵 (@_BankrollBandit) April 16, 2021
YASSS!! @979TheBox is giving me LIFE!!! ❤️ I grew up on #Selena as a kid! #Selena50 @JmacGlobal @KeishaNicole pic.twitter.com/I2oM2iCVZy— KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) April 16, 2021
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to— Christopher Villegas (@ChrisVillegas88) April 16, 2021
SELENA QUINTANILLA PEREZ
Her 50th Birthday #Selena50 #SelenaDay #SelenaQuintanillaPerez pic.twitter.com/dzp8dI0xHj
the category is fashion and she wins everytime #Selena50 #selenaday pic.twitter.com/UA7TkkVdyk— dj (@velvetscarey) April 16, 2021
this picture has my heart. her soft and carefree smile is everything. it’s been my profile pic here for the longest time... kinda want to bring it back now. #Selena50 #SelenaDay pic.twitter.com/YBKY7vf00n— c. ┊ SELENA DAY 🤍 (@wonderlecki) April 16, 2021
It's literally the one and only Queen of Tejano's birthday! Selena would've been 50 years young today!🎂🎉 I wish you were still here to show the world more of your brilliance, but your light shines forever ❤ Happy Birthday to the fabulous Selena Quintanilla-Perez! #Selena50 pic.twitter.com/G8KkEpbH6o— ZVoice YT 🎤🎧💻Gamer/Singer/ASMRist VA (@ZVoice101) April 16, 2021
the woman that i will remember until the day i die. happy birthday. ❤️#Selena50 pic.twitter.com/43f2XFs6HT— o. (@ohleighsehun) April 16, 2021
Selena in red. That’s the tweet #Selena50 #SelenaDay pic.twitter.com/yeWPs4hRD7— c. ┊ SELENA DAY 🤍 (@wonderlecki) April 16, 2021
Happy Birthday to an icon ! She would have been 50 today— 𝙰𝚗𝚊𝚑í ♡ (@cherryplushies) April 16, 2021
I miss you so much queen thank you for praving the way 😩💕#Selena50 #SelenaQuintanillaPerez
pic.twitter.com/FazHzmDA9t
Selena Quintanilla would’ve been fifty years old today. It’s heartbreaking not knowing what would’ve been but I’m glad she’s still impacting lives and inspiring others to make music. 🥲 #Selena50— Alexis❀ (@ahluxis) April 16, 2021
What memories do you have of Selena? Tell us in the comments below.