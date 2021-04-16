Selena50: Tributes to the ‘Queen of Tejano’ pour in from Houstonians, worldwide

HOUSTON – Tribute posts flooded social media sites from users all over Houston and around the world on what would have been Selena’s 50th birthday.

With “#SelenaDay” and “Selena50″ trending, many users who remember her mainly for her music, her unique style, and influence in today’s music artists, while others credit her for her impact in the Mexican-American community in honor of National Selena Day, a Texas holiday declared by George W. Bush, who was governor at the time.

this picture has my heart. her soft and carefree smile is everything. it’s been my profile pic here for the longest time... kinda want to bring it back now. #Selena50 #SelenaDay pic.twitter.com/YBKY7vf00n — c. ┊ SELENA DAY 🤍 (@wonderlecki) April 16, 2021

It's literally the one and only Queen of Tejano's birthday! Selena would've been 50 years young today!🎂🎉 I wish you were still here to show the world more of your brilliance, but your light shines forever ❤ Happy Birthday to the fabulous Selena Quintanilla-Perez! #Selena50 pic.twitter.com/G8KkEpbH6o — ZVoice YT 🎤🎧💻Gamer/Singer/ASMRist VA (@ZVoice101) April 16, 2021

the woman that i will remember until the day i die. happy birthday. ❤️#Selena50 pic.twitter.com/43f2XFs6HT — o. (@ohleighsehun) April 16, 2021

Happy Birthday to an icon ! She would have been 50 today

I miss you so much queen thank you for praving the way 😩💕#Selena50 #SelenaQuintanillaPerez

pic.twitter.com/FazHzmDA9t — 𝙰𝚗𝚊𝚑í ♡ (@cherryplushies) April 16, 2021

Selena Quintanilla would’ve been fifty years old today. It’s heartbreaking not knowing what would’ve been but I’m glad she’s still impacting lives and inspiring others to make music. 🥲 #Selena50 — Alexis❀ (@ahluxis) April 16, 2021

