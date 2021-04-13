PHOTOS: Moody Gardens among hundreds of zoos, wildlife parks bringing back the ’80s with #ZooGlamourShots

HOUSTON – What started as a photo shared on social media became a national movement for zoos all over the country, including Galveston’s Moody Gardens.
“We heard #ZooGlamourPhotos are totally rad right now,” Moody Gardens wrote on Facebook.
We heard #ZooGlamourShots are totally rad right now 😎 Who do you think did it best? 🐧🐉🐒🦭Posted by Moody Gardens on Monday, April 12, 2021
The photos were taken in a color-combined, retro-style laser background that resembles 1980s photos.
The trend started by a photo of a jaguar posing as if they were taking a yearbook photo at a San Antonio Zoo. With the retro background added, the photo went viral on Twitter, which encouraged other zoos to post their own #ZooGlamourShots on social media.
See how other zoos, wildlife parks and aquariums all over the U.S. are taking part of the #ZooGlamourPhotos trend on social media:
They say I’m ornate, but I just feel glamourous. #OrnateBoxfish #ZooGlamourShots #BirchAquarium pic.twitter.com/M9PsKaM5X7— Birch Aquarium (@Birch_Aquarium) April 7, 2021
Omelet is also getting in on the action! #ZooGlamourShots #AnimalShelterGlamourShots pic.twitter.com/B2zxoPa9JF— Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) April 7, 2021
Today is National Zoo Lovers Day, so we thought it was the perfect time to jump in on this social media trend started by @SanAntonioZoo: #ZooGlamourShots— Naples Zoo (@NaplesZoo) April 8, 2021
Athena, Bunyi, and Kaa are such models!
Check out the hashtag to see all the Zoos that have participated!#napleszoo pic.twitter.com/zRnG2bi96k
You asked and we listened! Here are a few more #zooglamourshots to brighten up your Monday. Thanks to keeper Alexis Dufilho Williamson for these great photos of juvenile gorilla Kindi, hippo Maji and gorilla Helen (the oldest known gorilla in the United States). pic.twitter.com/PbbqUpzcFO— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) April 12, 2021
By popular demand, Edgar’s yearbook photo from the 1980s.— Fort Wayne Kids Zoo (@fwkidszoo) April 7, 2021
10/10 would pick him for Prom King and sign his yearbook. #ZooGlamourShots pic.twitter.com/Zoou75KaaM
Rebecca the ostrich is absolutely fabulous from any angle, and knows it! #ZooGlamourShots pic.twitter.com/xVQlukhqwL— Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) April 9, 2021
#ZooGlamourShots, Part Deux ... Jackie does not disappoint! #OnlyZooATL pic.twitter.com/3M5vpXjtY4— ZooATL (@ZooATL) April 7, 2021
Which animal is your favorite glamour shot? Let us know in the comments.