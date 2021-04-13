PHOTOS: Moody Gardens among hundreds of zoos, wildlife parks bringing back the ’80s with #ZooGlamourShots

Moody Gardens joins the viral trend that has many Zoos all over the country to post 80s yearbook style photos of their animals.

HOUSTON – What started as a photo shared on social media became a national movement for zoos all over the country, including Galveston’s Moody Gardens.

“We heard #ZooGlamourPhotos are totally rad right now,” Moody Gardens wrote on Facebook.

We heard #ZooGlamourShots are totally rad right now 😎 Who do you think did it best? 🐧🐉🐒🦭 Posted by Moody Gardens on Monday, April 12, 2021

The photos were taken in a color-combined, retro-style laser background that resembles 1980s photos.

The trend started by a photo of a jaguar posing as if they were taking a yearbook photo at a San Antonio Zoo. With the retro background added, the photo went viral on Twitter, which encouraged other zoos to post their own #ZooGlamourShots on social media.

See how other zoos, wildlife parks and aquariums all over the U.S. are taking part of the #ZooGlamourPhotos trend on social media:

Ad

Today is National Zoo Lovers Day, so we thought it was the perfect time to jump in on this social media trend started by @SanAntonioZoo: #ZooGlamourShots



Athena, Bunyi, and Kaa are such models!



Check out the hashtag to see all the Zoos that have participated!#napleszoo pic.twitter.com/zRnG2bi96k — Naples Zoo (@NaplesZoo) April 8, 2021

You asked and we listened! Here are a few more #zooglamourshots to brighten up your Monday. Thanks to keeper Alexis Dufilho Williamson for these great photos of juvenile gorilla Kindi, hippo Maji and gorilla Helen (the oldest known gorilla in the United States). pic.twitter.com/PbbqUpzcFO — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) April 12, 2021

By popular demand, Edgar’s yearbook photo from the 1980s.

10/10 would pick him for Prom King and sign his yearbook. #ZooGlamourShots pic.twitter.com/Zoou75KaaM — Fort Wayne Kids Zoo (@fwkidszoo) April 7, 2021

Rebecca the ostrich is absolutely fabulous from any angle, and knows it! #ZooGlamourShots pic.twitter.com/xVQlukhqwL — Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) April 9, 2021

Which animal is your favorite glamour shot? Let us know in the comments.