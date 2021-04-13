Features

PHOTOS: Moody Gardens among hundreds of zoos, wildlife parks bringing back the ’80s with #ZooGlamourShots

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Moody Gardens
,
Animals
,
Viral
,
Trending
,
Zoo
,
Zoo Glamour Photos
,
Adorable
Moody Gardens joins the viral trend that has many Zoos all over the country to post 80s yearbook style photos of their animals. (Moody Gardens)

HOUSTON – What started as a photo shared on social media became a national movement for zoos all over the country, including Galveston’s Moody Gardens.

“We heard #ZooGlamourPhotos are totally rad right now,” Moody Gardens wrote on Facebook.

We heard #ZooGlamourShots are totally rad right now 😎 Who do you think did it best? 🐧🐉🐒🦭

Posted by Moody Gardens on Monday, April 12, 2021

The photos were taken in a color-combined, retro-style laser background that resembles 1980s photos.

The trend started by a photo of a jaguar posing as if they were taking a yearbook photo at a San Antonio Zoo. With the retro background added, the photo went viral on Twitter, which encouraged other zoos to post their own #ZooGlamourShots on social media.

See how other zoos, wildlife parks and aquariums all over the U.S. are taking part of the #ZooGlamourPhotos trend on social media:

Which animal is your favorite glamour shot? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: