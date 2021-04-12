Remember the iceberg that sunk the Titanic? He made a guest appearance on ‘SNL’ and he’s going viral

Bowen Yang (left) who played the "Iceberg that sunk the Titanic" with Colin Jost during SNL's Weekend Update.

The famous “Iceberg’ that sunk the Titanic back in the early 1900s made an appearance on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost.

Not only the iceberg character is gaining some buzz on social media, but also the actor that played him. Bowen Yang is getting world-renown for his “amazing yet hilarious” performance.

During the skit, the “Iceberg” wanted to discuss his latest album, but Jost wanted to discuss why he was on the same path as the Titanic. Yang as “Iceberg” kept blaming the ocean for the disaster that killed 1,500 people.

The full skit can be found below:

Social media threw big applause to the skit Saturday night, and it is trending everywhere, including YouTube.

Here are some of the best responses we found on social media:

Speaking of the #Titanic, and why would you, #SNL Weekend Update sketch featuring The #Iceberg was straight up hilarious. — Leena St. Michael, Happy Activist, Yoga Tchr, ALSP (@HappyActivist_1) April 11, 2021

#BowenYang as the Iceberg that Sank the Titanic — hilarious. Why is he only a featured player on @nbcsnl ? He deserves to be a full-time cast member!#iceberg #WhatACostume #bowen #snl — Diane Laura (@DianeLauraNYC) April 11, 2021

"These are not the questions we discussed. I think my publicist was very clear, I'm NOT here to talk about the sinking. I'm here to promote my album. A hyper pop media new disco fantasia."

- Bowen Yang is playing the HELL out of The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic. #SNL pic.twitter.com/woy2fkOTil — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) April 11, 2021

Found my Halloween costume for next year. #iceberg https://t.co/QJmL6zqHlg — Kelly Betts (@TheotherKellyB) April 12, 2021

