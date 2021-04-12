Features

Remember the iceberg that sunk the Titanic? He made a guest appearance on ‘SNL’ and he’s going viral

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Bowen Yang (left) who played the "Iceberg that sunk the Titanic" with Colin Jost during SNL's Weekend Update. (NBC)

The famous “Iceberg’ that sunk the Titanic back in the early 1900s made an appearance on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost.

Not only the iceberg character is gaining some buzz on social media, but also the actor that played him. Bowen Yang is getting world-renown for his “amazing yet hilarious” performance.

During the skit, the “Iceberg” wanted to discuss his latest album, but Jost wanted to discuss why he was on the same path as the Titanic. Yang as “Iceberg” kept blaming the ocean for the disaster that killed 1,500 people.

The full skit can be found below:

Social media threw big applause to the skit Saturday night, and it is trending everywhere, including YouTube.

Here are some of the best responses we found on social media:

Did you see the “Iceberg” sketch? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments.

