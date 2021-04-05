Travel to the late 19th and 20th centuries to view this new exhibit of Impressionism and Modernism at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston

HOUSTON – Over 90 paintings of modern French Impressionism will land in the Museum of Fine Arts Houston in a new exhibit this June.

The exhibit, named “Impressionism to Modernism”, will also feature works of art from famous French artists such as Claude Monet and Henri Matisse, late 19th and early 20th century French paintings and movements of Post-Impressionism and Fauvism.

Other artists featured include Paul Cezanne, Edgar Degas, and Pierre Bonnard.

The collection comes from late philanthropist Georges Bemberg, according to the museum in a press release.

The exhibit will be on display at the Audrey Jones Beck Building from June 27 through Sept. 19.