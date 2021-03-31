photo
UH vs. Baylor: Social media buzzes with excitement, anticipation for big NCAA Final Four game

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – Two Texas teams have reached the NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis, and social media is buzzing with excitement.

Both the University of Houston and Baylor will face one another in an unprecedented showdown as they move one step closer to the Championship Game. UH has not made an appearance in the Final Four since 1984 and Baylor hasn’t since 1950.

From showing off their spirit to making predictions, Texans are sounding off in anticipation for the big game. Tip off is this Saturday at 4:14 p.m.

