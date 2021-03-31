UH vs. Baylor: Social media buzzes with excitement, anticipation for big NCAA Final Four game

HOUSTON – Two Texas teams have reached the NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis, and social media is buzzing with excitement.

Both the University of Houston and Baylor will face one another in an unprecedented showdown as they move one step closer to the Championship Game. UH has not made an appearance in the Final Four since 1984 and Baylor hasn’t since 1950.

From showing off their spirit to making predictions, Texans are sounding off in anticipation for the big game. Tip off is this Saturday at 4:14 p.m.

We decided that we are wearing Cougar red everyday, right? Hope my Cougar family has a great day🐾❤️ #ForTheCity #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/x9nCgMznoE — Kirstyn Speich (@kirstynspeich) March 31, 2021

Gonzaga with a weak path to the big dance. I fully expect Baylor to take care of business and give the Zags a huge shell shock. — P.O.D of Gold (@podpicks1) March 31, 2021

omg they gave us a little emoji after the hashtag 🥺 #ForTheCity — Mia Murillo (@miamurillo_) March 31, 2021

I haven’t lived in Texas in a long time and can just imagine all the Houston and Baylor hype. #GoCoogs #ForTheCity #MarchMadness — ♏️Merry🌷 (@emsabarns) March 31, 2021

I need it to be 4:14PM Saturday already. Pls #ForTheCity — Kenneth Nguyen (@kennethhnguyen) March 31, 2021

Shutout to @TheJetOnTNT for his love for Houston on National TV even though the odds are against us, but remember, Houston is the city of clutch and the COOGS can pull this off as underdogs! #ForTheCity — FinalFourCOOGS! (@santiromero26) March 31, 2021

OMG UH v Oregon State game gave me almost a huge heart attack lol. Can't believe they are in final four. Can't still believe it lol #ForTheCity #GoCoogs #MarchMadness2021 — Jason Atabay (@artsyjason1984) March 31, 2021

Now that @umichbball team is eliminated, the @FinalFour and #NationalChampionship is for @UHCougarMBK to take!!! It's right in there faces for them to take!! They're the only team left in the tournament that can beat @ZagMBB due to there defense!! #GoCoogs #3rdWardTexas 🖖🖖🖖🏆 — TopChef (@thirdcoast1985) March 31, 2021