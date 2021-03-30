Dish Society expands Katy location with double indoor, patio seating

HOUSTON – Dish Society customers in Katy can look forward to expanded seating after its Cinco Ranch location moves to a new space less than 500 feet away.

In a news release, the original location, opened in 2015 acquired the space formerly occupied by “The Blue Fish” will have more patio space and greenery with families in mind so parents can enjoy the outdoors while their kids play.

The space expanded from 2,600 square feet to 4,100 square feet, with the capacity to seat 100 patrons indoors, 20 at the expanded bar, and 80 outside at the patio, which will be open year-round equipped with heaters and fans.

Customers can continue to expect the same farm-to-table service while meeting increased demand. Hours and service will remain the same, including to-go orders and curbside pickup, the release said. The restaurant opened its doors March 18.

Dish Society in LaCenterra/Cinco Ranch is located at 2643 Commercial Center Blvd., Suite B350, in Katy.