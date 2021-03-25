Test your racing skills with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land

Visitors at First Colony Mall will put their racing skills to the test during Allied Esports' event this weekend.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Drivers, start your engines!

Sugar Land residents and First Colony Mall visitors can test their racing skills during “Saturday Night Speedway,” a three-day amateur “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” video game event, hosted by Allied Esports and Las Vegas-based HyperX Esports Arena.

The event will take place inside an 18-wheel, 80-foot mobile gaming competition arena at The Lawn at First Colony Mall.

In-person qualifiers, semi-finals and finals will take place Friday and Saturday, with open play taking place on Sunday. Participants can earn their way to win prizes and have a chance to enter in additional giveaways, according to a news release.

The event is free for all ages, regardless of gaming experience, and will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Registration is required for those interested in competing. Click here to fill the online form.

IF YOU GO:

“Saturday Night Speedway” at First Colony Mall featuring “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”

Where: The Lawn at First Colony Mall, 16535 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land

When: March 26-28, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.