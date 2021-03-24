Let the Easter Bunny do the cooking: 10 restaurants offer to-go options for Easter brunch, dinner

HOUSTON – Can’t decide what to cook for Easter? Let Houston-area restaurants do the work for you.

While most Houston restaurants are open for dine-in for Easter Brunch, many are still offering takeout and curbside pickup options for those who prefer to stay home and avoid crowds.

Here are some of the restaurants in the Houston-area offering both dine-in and takeout options:

Address: 3606 Bissonnet, Houston

One of Houston’s local staples will be open for Easter Sunday offering dine-in and contactless to-go options. Food options include Cornish Game Hen, Baked Ham, and Prime Rib.

Prime Rib from Cleburne Cafeteria (PWL Studio)

Address: 1440 Lamar, Houston

Brasserie Du Parc will offer a special three-course Easter menu available for dine-in and to-go, with options include a Maine Lobster Bisque and a Nutella Crepe for $38 per person plus beverages.

Banana Nutella Crepe from Brasserie Du Parc (Sean Rainer)

Address: 2200 Post Oak # 160, Houston

A special three-course menu will be available on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with options including creamy corn soup and vegetable rice cooked in black bean broth.

Ad

Canita de Puerco from Caracol (Caracol)

Address: 1600 Westheimer, Houston

A special brunch menu featuring a three-course menu, including Chilaquiles and Housemade Conchas available to celebrate at home for $49 per person plus tax.

Tacos de Birria (Hugo's)

Address: 2520 Amherst, Houston

In the mood for Italian? From pasta carbonara to mimosas, Prego will offer their Spritz Menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for dine-in and to-go.

Pasta Carbonara (Prego)

Address: 2011 Ella, Houston

Easter brunch will be served between 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. which includes a to-go option. The special three-course brunch menu featuring steak and eggs and quail bites is $55 per person and a $35 kids menu.

Smoked Duck Gumbo (Rainbow Lodge)

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Address: 6401 Woodway, Houston

Two to-go options are available, including the “Easter Parrillada Package for four people, which has mesquite-grilled fajitas, enchiladas and Tres Leches Cake for $55 per person.

Beef Fajitas (Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen)

Address: 1777 Walker (inside Marriott Marquis Houston), Houston

Ad

Xochi is offering a three-course menu with to-go options available for $49 per person.

Chilaquiles (Xochi)

Address: 8911 Katy Freeway

Craving barbecue for Easter? Goode Company wants to cook for you this year, with their original and Texas Honey-Glazed Pit-Smoked Ham and South Texas Cucumber Salad. You can also take home their famous Texas Pecan Pie for dessert.

Order your Easter dinner to-go at Goode Company (Allison Moorman)

Address: 5192 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

Buca Di Beppo wants you to take a break this Easter. Pre-order an Italian dinner for your family, or for your office. Packages start at $55 for five people.