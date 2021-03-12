Adjusting your clocks is a great reminder to test your smoke alarms

HOUSTON – Houstonians adjusting their clocks forward this weekend should also be sure smoke alarms are working properly.

The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region is encouraging Houstonians to test their smoke alarms. A properly working smoke alarm can significantly reduce the risk of fires, officials said.

To make sure your smoke alarm is working, do the following:

Be sure there is at least one smoke alarm installed on every level of your home, especially near bedrooms and sleeping areas.

If smoke alarms are more than 10 years old, replace them. Alarms tend to become less sensitive over time.

Test alarms every month and replace the batteries every year if your model requires it.

Officials said it is also important to build and practice an escape plan.

For more fire safety, visit the American Red Cross website here.