Peeps’ marshmallow-scented grass will make this year’s Easter baskets sweeter

This year’s Easter baskets can be enhanced with the sweet smell of marshmallow.

After the company announced they will take a brief hiatus from production last year, Peeps, the holiday-themed marshmallow brand, unveiled “marshmallow-scented” grass that enhances the sweet treats of an Easter basket filled with goodies, Delish reported.

The grass comes in several vibrant colors such as pink, green, blue and purple and can be mixed in the basket with other colors.

Each grass pack is $1 and is sold exclusively at Dollar General.

The Peeps brand has recently stepped up their merchandise since its hiatus, from bringing teddy-bear sized Peep plushies at Build-a-Bear Workshop to build-your-own cookie coops for decoration, according to Delish.