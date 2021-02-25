Blue Bell’s new ice cream flavor will take you back to your best school days

Blue Bell will debut its newest flavor, Cookies ‘n Creme Cone, in stores starting on Thursday. (Blue Bell)

HOUSTON – How about a throwback for lovers of Blue Bell’s Cookie Cone?

Texas’ favorite ice cream unveiled a new flavor, Cookies and Cream Cone, inspired by the Cookie Cone served at school cafeterias since the late 90s.

Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell knows some Texans will remember the Cookie Cone back in their school-age days, especially as a favorite lunchtime treat.

It’s your favorite cookie cone, but in a carton! Our new Cookies ‘n Cream Cone Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning... Posted by Blue Bell Ice Cream on Thursday, February 25, 2021

According to a Facebook post, the flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème-filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces, dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce.

Two other pint-sized flavors are also returning to stores for a limited time. Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl will make a return along with the debut of Blue Bell’s new flavor.

Blue Bell’s Cookie & Cream Cone is available in half-gallon and pint-sizes for a limited time in stores.