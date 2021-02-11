Popeye’s unveils first-ever Cajun Flounder Sandwich

HOUSTON – Popeyes is putting a twist in their new fish sandwich which hits Houston-area menus Thursday.

The fast-food chain that brought in the “chicken sandwich craze” in 2019 released the new Cajun Flounder Sandwich, made with wild-caught flounder, pickles, tartar sauce and topped with a brioche bun.

Popeyes said they’ll “guarantee people will love their Cajun Flounder Sandwich.”

Ever heard of Sandwich Insurance? You have now. Get it with our Fish Sandwich only today on our app. pic.twitter.com/EpwZmeFhor — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) February 11, 2021

According to TODAY, those who are skeptical or very loyal to other fish sandwiches such as McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish can purchase Sandwich Insurance for an additional 15 cents. Those who submit a claim can get a free Chicken Sandwich in return only available on Thursday’s launch day.

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich is now available at all Houston-area Popeyes restaurants.

Ad

Will you try the new sandwich? Tell us if you have in the comments below.