Texas is one of the top RV destinations amid the pandemic, survey says

HOUSTON – From postponing vacations to flying out of airports, many Texans are dusting off their RVs and traveling to faraway destinations like never before.

In a survey conducted by SatelliteInternet.com, Texas became one of the top RV destinations in the past year, along with Florida, California, New York and Arizona.

Thirteen percent of travelers say Texas is their top destination by road this summer.

Not surprisingly perhaps, some of the key findings in the survey say 47% of respondents canceled their airline and hotel reservations with an additional 40% increasing their travel in the past year via road trips and camping. Of those who answered, 76% said they felt safer traveling in an RV rather than on an airplane or staying in a hotel room.

