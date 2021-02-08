Celebrate Black History Month at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is celebrating Black History Month with a special exhibit for the month of February.

According to the museum website, the exhibit features photos, documents and artifacts never featured in the past.

This year’s exhibit will feature three key members of the Houston homestead: Joshua Houston, Eliza Revel and Jeff Hamilton, each of whom were born into slavery and encountered different journeys, but eventually found themselves working and caring for the Houston family and responsible for the success of Sam Houston’s legacy.

The museum hopes to continue honoring their legacy to Sam Houston and those who lived to contribute to his story.

You can see the exhibit now until Feb. 28 at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum located next to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Admission is $9 for adults, $4 seniors 65 and older, and $3 for children ages 3-12. SHSU students can enter free.