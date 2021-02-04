These 5 Whataburger gifts sure to wow your Valentine this year

HOUSTON – Need a gift for your special someone? Whataburger’s got your back with gifts for the hardcore fan.

Whataburger released a line of Valentine’s gifts from jewelry to drink tumblers, so you can express your love while loving the Texas’ staple.

Check out some of the items available on its website:

Whether single or taken, this is a perfect shirt for anyone on Valentine’s Day.

Whataburger 'Love Me Like You Love Whataburger' T-shirt (Whataburger)

Perfect for staying home on Valentine’s Day with your special someone. Show them how much you love them, Whataburger-style.

Whataburger "Day Dot" (left) and "I Heart Whataburger" socks (Whataburger)

A great gift for both, or for a couple you know and love this Valentine’s Day. Or, you can purchase individual YETI tumblers to show your S.O. how “fancy” or “spicy” they are.

'Spicy' or 'Fancy' Gift Pack (Whataburger)

James Avery Jewelry Charms

Choose from ‘Whataburger Texas’, ‘Fry’ or ‘Whataburger Cup’ for that special someone to wear on the next date! Be sure to add either a charm holder or a bracelet!

Whataburger James Avery charms (Whataburger)

This stylish makeup bag makes the perfect Galentine’s Day gift for any gal pal.

Whataburger Makeup Bag (Whataburger)

Check out the full Whataburger merch catalog here.