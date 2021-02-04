74ºF

Ad

Features

These 5 Whataburger gifts sure to wow your Valentine this year

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Whataburger, Valentine's Day, Gifts, Shopping
'Spicy' or 'Fancy' Gift Pack
'Spicy' or 'Fancy' Gift Pack (Whataburger)

HOUSTON – Need a gift for your special someone? Whataburger’s got your back with gifts for the hardcore fan.

Whataburger released a line of Valentine’s gifts from jewelry to drink tumblers, so you can express your love while loving the Texas’ staple.

Check out some of the items available on its website:

‘Love Me Like You Love Whataburger’ T-shirt

Whether single or taken, this is a perfect shirt for anyone on Valentine’s Day.

Whataburger 'Love Me Like You Love Whataburger' T-shirt
Whataburger 'Love Me Like You Love Whataburger' T-shirt (Whataburger)

‘Day Dot’ and ‘I ❤️ Whataburger’ Socks

Perfect for staying home on Valentine’s Day with your special someone. Show them how much you love them, Whataburger-style.

Whataburger "Day Dot" (left) and "I Heart Whataburger" socks
Whataburger "Day Dot" (left) and "I Heart Whataburger" socks (Whataburger)

‘I’m So Fancy’ and ‘I’m So Spicy’ Gift Pack

A great gift for both, or for a couple you know and love this Valentine’s Day. Or, you can purchase individual YETI tumblers to show your S.O. how “fancy” or “spicy” they are.

'Spicy' or 'Fancy' Gift Pack
'Spicy' or 'Fancy' Gift Pack (Whataburger)

James Avery Jewelry Charms

Choose from ‘Whataburger Texas’, ‘Fry’ or ‘Whataburger Cup’ for that special someone to wear on the next date! Be sure to add either a charm holder or a bracelet!

Ad
Whataburger James Avery charms
Whataburger James Avery charms (Whataburger)

Makeup Bag

This stylish makeup bag makes the perfect Galentine’s Day gift for any gal pal.

Whataburger Makeup Bag
Whataburger Makeup Bag (Whataburger)

Check out the full Whataburger merch catalog here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: