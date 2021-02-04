These 5 Whataburger gifts sure to wow your Valentine this year

HOUSTON – Need a gift for your special someone? Whataburger’s got your back with gifts for the hardcore fan.
Whataburger released a line of Valentine’s gifts from jewelry to drink tumblers, so you can express your love while loving the Texas’ staple.
Check out some of the items available on its website:
‘Love Me Like You Love Whataburger’ T-shirt
Whether single or taken, this is a perfect shirt for anyone on Valentine’s Day.
‘Day Dot’ and ‘I ❤️ Whataburger’ Socks
Perfect for staying home on Valentine’s Day with your special someone. Show them how much you love them, Whataburger-style.
‘I’m So Fancy’ and ‘I’m So Spicy’ Gift Pack
A great gift for both, or for a couple you know and love this Valentine’s Day. Or, you can purchase individual YETI tumblers to show your S.O. how “fancy” or “spicy” they are.
James Avery Jewelry Charms
Choose from ‘Whataburger Texas’, ‘Fry’ or ‘Whataburger Cup’ for that special someone to wear on the next date! Be sure to add either a charm holder or a bracelet!
Makeup Bag
This stylish makeup bag makes the perfect Galentine’s Day gift for any gal pal.
Check out the full Whataburger merch catalog here.