Shamrock shakes make a return to Houston-area McDonald’s restaurants in February

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Shamrock Shakes are hitting McDonalds restaurants starting Feb. 15 (McDonald's)

HOUSTON – Shamrock Shake season is returning to McDonald’s later this month.

McDonald’s made the announcement in a news release and on Twitter Wednesday. The shakes will return starting Feb. 15 for a limited time.

The shake, according to McDonald’s, features a creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream with shamrock shake flavoring and mint-flavored whipped cream.

Also returning by popular demand is the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, featuring the same flavoring as the shake, blended with Oreo cookie pieces in a McFlurry.

McDonald’s celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake last year, which was invented in 1967 by Hal Rosen, an owner-operator of a Connecticut McDonald’s location as a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It was sold regionally in the U.S. until 2012 when the shake began selling nationwide, according to the company.

