What you need to know about this spring’s Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, coming in April

Consumer Expert Amy Davis previews the first ever spring Nutcracker market

HOUSTON – The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market will make a return for the spring season this April.

The market will take place at NRG Center and will have strict COVID-19 guidelines such as mask wearing, social distancing, and temperature screening to ensure a safe shopping experience for guests.

Approximately 160 vendors from across the U.S. will showcase unique seasonal decor, apparel and food items exclusive to the Nutcracker Market and gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and more.

Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for on sale dates for Nutcracker Market SPRING* General Admission tickets! Though... Posted by Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market on Monday, February 1, 2021

Due to capacity restrictions, all guests must purchase a ticket to enter the Market, regardless of age. Strollers and wagons will not be allowed inside NRG Center.

Ticket purchases and 10% of merchandise proceeds will benefit the Houston Ballet Foundation, its academy, and scholarship programs.

Tickets will only be sold exclusively online and will not be available at the door. Early Bird admission will not be available for the event.

Ad

To learn more about the event, including ticket information, click here.

IF YOU GO

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market -- Spring

Where: NRG Center

When: April 16-18

Tickets: $20 per person, regardless of age

Tickets can be purchased at any H-E-B Business Center or on Ticketmaster.