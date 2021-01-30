Say ‘I do’ downtown: Get hitched for $150 at St. John Church this Valentine’s Day

Did the coronavirus crisis derail your wedding plans? Can’t wait for the pandemic to end to seal the deal? This Valentine’s Day, forget the grocery store carnations, nix the drugstore Hallmark card and drop the bargain box of chocolates. Instead, why not surprise your one-and-only with an express wedding ceremony at St. John Church in Sam Houston Park?

The hopeless romantics over at The Heritage Society will host an express wedding ceremony extravaganza for select couples this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Couples intent on tying the knot or renewing their vows can book a one-hour ceremony slot at the historic church. A wedding package, which runs between $150 and $295 depending on how much customization is desired, includes an officiant, flowers in the church, a bridal bouquet and boutonniere, sweet treats, sparkling wine for a toast, and a formal photograph -- oh, and free parking (the value of which cannot be overstated in downtown Houston).

Flowers and décor for the ceremony are being coordinated and donated by Rexberry Luxury Weddings and Events and Kirksey Gregg Productions.

For the safety of organizers and guests, participants will be asked to practice social distancing and don face masks.

St. John Church was built in northwest Harris County back in 1891. The building was moved from its original site on Mangum Road to Sam Houston Park in 1968.

Those who wish to book a slot for Saturday, Feb. 13 or Sunday, Feb. 14 must do so by Monday, Feb. 8. To secure a slot, call (713) 655-1912, or email abell@heritagesociety.org and lwoods@heritagesociety.org. Interested? You should act fast -- Organizers said several slots have already filled.

