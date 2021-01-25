UCLA gymnast wows the crowd with viral routine, earns praise from Simone Biles and others

UCLA senior gymnast Nia Dennis performs a near-perfect floor routine with the stylings of Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and Missy Elliott last Saturday.

LOS ANGELES – A UCLA gymnast is capturing the attention of many notable athletes, celebrities and the world after performing a near-perfect routine that went viral, NBC’s TODAY reported.

Gymnast Nia Dennis, a college senior originally from Ohio, incorporated “black excellence” in her floor routine, adding artists such as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Missy Elliott for her minute-and-a-half performance.

In a video posted from UCLA Gymnastics’ Twitter account, it showed Dennis performing her routine with many members of her team, including her coaches, dancing and clapping to the beat.

Dennis scored a 9.95 out of 10 for her routine.

okay @DennisNia do the damn thing girl 🔥 this was so fun to watch! keep killing it! https://t.co/eDntwMpC4R — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 24, 2021

The routine went viral and found its way to Olympic gold medalist and Houston-native Simone Biles, who cheered for the UCLA senior.

“Okay, (Nia Dennis), do the damn thing, girl!” she wrote on Twitter. “This is so fun to watch. Keep killing it!”

This wasn’t the first time she wowed the audience. According to TODAY, she performed a Beyonce-packed floor routine with high energy back in February of last year.

Social media users on Twitter, including rapper Missy Elliott praised Dennis for her viral routine:

Snappin🔥 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 24, 2021

I am here and available to write the article you didn't know you needed about college gymnastics. How Nia Dennis' viral routine isn't the only part of this season that's exciting. — Ashley Ross (@Ashbrookeross) January 25, 2021

How am I just discovering UCLA gymnastics & Nia Dennis?!? 😱😱😱😱 Y’all she is AAAHHHMAZING!!!! — Jessalyn Adams (@jessalynadamstv) January 25, 2021

I keep watching that video of Nia Dennis ...my baby will be there one day in the future ☺️ — ✨ (@_kassmom) January 25, 2021

Nia Dennis is so dope! #BlackGirlMagic — Milt Chamberlain (@miltbone) January 25, 2021