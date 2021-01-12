55ºF

Ask 2 Town Hall: Send in your questions about the coronavirus vaccine

KPRC 2 wants to help get answers to your most pressing questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

Khambrel Marshall and Christine Noël will be hosting an Ask 2 Town Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on-air and online.

We’ll be putting your questions to our panel of experts:

  • Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
  • Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner of the Department of State Health Service and chair of the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel
  • Stephen Williams, director of the Houston Health Department and a member of the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel
  • Dr. Ashley Drews, infectious disease expert with Houston Methodist
  • Dr. James McCarthy, chief physician executive at Memorial Hermann
  • Dr. Marla Fielder, director of pharmacy for Kroger
  • Dr. Julie Boom, co-chair of Texas Children’s COVID-19 vaccine task force

You can submit your questions to the panel using the form below. Then, tune in to get your questions answered.

