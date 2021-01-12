Ask 2 Town Hall: Send in your questions about the coronavirus vaccine

KPRC 2 wants to help get answers to your most pressing questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

Khambrel Marshall and Christine Noël will be hosting an Ask 2 Town Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on-air and online.

We’ll be putting your questions to our panel of experts:

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner of the Department of State Health Service and chair of the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel

Stephen Williams, director of the Houston Health Department and a member of the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel

Dr. Ashley Drews, infectious disease expert with Houston Methodist

Dr. James McCarthy, chief physician executive at Memorial Hermann

Dr. Marla Fielder, director of pharmacy for Kroger

Dr. Julie Boom, co-chair of Texas Children’s COVID-19 vaccine task force

You can submit your questions to the panel using the form below. Then, tune in to get your questions answered.

Submit a question