These 9 glamping destinations are among the most popular in Texas, according to GlampingHub

HOUSTON – Need some fresh air after being cooped up indoors? Glamping may be a great option for those searching for something safe to do outside the confines of their own home.

GlampingHub, a website offering unique glamping experiences had a record-breaking year amid the pandemic, with a 109% increase in bookings during 2020, KSAT reported.

Data from GlampingHub showed treehouses, tents, and tipis are among the state’s popular lodging choices .

These were the most popular Texas glamping accommodations in 2020, according to GlampingHub:

This one-room treehouse, located in Spicewood offers a queen sized bed, a view of a spring-rich creek and a communal area with pool, lake and picnic tables.

Dreamy One-Room Tree House Rentals near Austin, Texas (GlampingHub.com)

These stunning and authentic tipis look historical on the outside, but modernized on the inside, fully equipped with A/C, kitchenette and a queen sized bed.

Traditional Tipis with Fully Modern Interiors, Texas (GlampingHub.com)

This glamping tree house can accommodate a family or two comfortably, with a swim-up bar, resort-style pool and full amenities such as beds, A/C and kitchen. Great for kids!

Impressive Tree House near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, Texas (GlampingHub.com)

Just 45 minutes from Austin, this rustic cabin includes all the necessary amenities and is pet friendly.

Spacious Texas Cabin Rental near Pedernales Falls for Weekend Getaways from Austin (GlampingHub.com)

If you’re willing to travel to the Dallas area for a getaway, you’ll want to soak in this tent’s wood-built hot tub, which also boasts a luxurious full bathroom. According to the posting, a small percentage of your stay goes to the local food bank.

If you’re looking for a romantic retreat this Valentine’s Day, you will want to consider this cabin in Wimberley. The cabin includes a fireplace, a private pool and a decent-sized kitchen to create romantic meals.

Romantic Cabin Retreat with a Private Hot Tub and Pool in Wimberley, Texas (GlampingHub.com)

Stargazing couples will love this tipi, which includes a starry opening to look at the stars. This tipi rental is flame-resistant and includes a king-sized bed.

Romantic Tipi Rental for Weekend Getaway from San Antonio in Canyon Lake, Texas (GlampingHub.com)

Another perfect Valentine’s getaway, this accomodations includes a fireplace, a king-sized bed and plenty of outdoor space to soak up the fresh air.

This “tiny home” is perfect for those who do yoga and want a little outdoor air to enjoy their exercise.