WATCH: Astros surprise 7-year-old Houston boy after video of him receiving baseball bat for Christmas goes viral

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros made a Houston boy’s day when they surprised him with some Astros goodies after a Twitter video of him went viral.

Seven-year-old Logan Crumby knew he wanted a bat for Christmas, but it wasn’t just any bat.

“I already know what it is!” Logan exclaimed in the video.

Ricky Crumby, Logan’s dad, bought him a $50 Rawlings bat for Christmas that made him as excited as his other presents.

He wanted this $50 @Easton_Baseball wooden bat more than a PS5!! Thank God! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jy1ybD1PNR — Ricky Cumby (@RickyCumby) December 25, 2020

“He wanted that $50 Rawlings wooden bat more than the PS5!” he wrote on Twitter.

The reaction video went viral and caught the attention of the Houston Astros, especially when the team found out Logan lived in the area.

The Astros along with the Astros Shooting Stars stopped by to surprise Logan and his baseball team during Little League practice Tuesday with a bag full of swag. Among them an autographed baseball and a jersey from his favorite player, Jose Altuve, according to the Astros’ Instagram account.

Cumby said via Twitter that Logan’s love for baseball is “truly genuine,” sharing pictures of his son playing for a Little League baseball team on his account.

The video also caught the attention of MLB and bat manufacturer Rawlings, calling him a “future big leaguer.”