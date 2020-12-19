Out-of-this-world, interactive art museum touching down in Space City next week

Houston-area art fans and UFO enthusiasts, are you ready for a close encounter of the art kind? A new, interactive museum will soon touch down in Space City.

The “technology-fueled experiential” art museum dubbed Seismique will pack its 40 exhibit rooms with extraterrestrials, artificial intelligence, immersive art, and dazzling light displays meant to inspire a sense of wonder, according to a release.

The concept is the brainchild of Steve Kopelman, principal and COO of Escape the Room — the largest escape room company in the United States.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the expressions on peoples faces when they experience Seismique for the first time; I liken it to the equivalent of walking through a portaland into an alternate universe that is a feast for the senses,” said Kopelman in the release.

The space will display works by over two dozen established and emerging artists -- many of whom are based in Texas.

One of the museum’s exhibits, “Eden,” was inspired by the film Avatar and features oversized carved trees, custom lighting, ultra-violet, blacklight reactive paintings and three large holograms. Expect a handful of alien visitors whilst in this room.

Another gallery, “The Venus,” is described as a “multi-dimensional playground emulating the surface of the planet Venus that has been hand-crocheted.

The “Acid Rain” room is a giant optical illusion which allows guests to “walk through water raining from the ground up without getting wet as eerily illuminated green water walls fall from an exterior circular structure.”

And the museum’s largest installation, “The Hub”, is a 70-foot spaceship constructed with more than 1,000,000 LEDs. The ship will ultimately house future concerts and special events.

“The Hub is additionally enhanced by thrusters designed by Smooth Technology that drop calming bubbles, which are filled with fog and enveloped by walls designed and painted by artists Kai Ussin and Austin Linkinhoker,” the release reads.

“This year has been exceedingly difficult for the whole world, and we want Seismique to serve as something of a pandemic panacea – a place where visitors can transport themselves to another realm and find creative inspiration through the artistic manifestation of 40 different exhibits,” Kopelman said in the release. That’s a long way of saying we just want people to forget their worries and have fun, albeit in a responsible and safe environment.”

An eatery on-site, Cosmique Café, will offer an assortment of snacks and beverages,

The 40,000-square-foot museum is slated to open on Dec. 26.

The immersive experience at 2306 South Highway 6, Houston, will operate 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit is closed Tuesdays.

Tickets are available online at seismique.com. Guests can purchase timed-entry tickets for 15-minute time slots. Admission is $35 for adults and $28. VIP tickets, priced at $45 for adults and $38 for children, grant guests walk-in entry at any time on the selected date of their visit.

For the safety of the staff and guests at Seismique, masks will be required. Seismique will follow the templates of other Houston museums and open at limited capacity. Additionally, hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the facility, and all of the interactive elements will be frequently and thoroughly sanitized with a misting system.

For more information, visit seismique.com.