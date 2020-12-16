Meet Pancho Claus: Here’s what to know to meet the local Christmas icon, help less-fortunate kids in Fort Bend County

Pancho Claus riding in a car to deliver presents to kids in east Houston.

ROSENBERG, Texas – Houston’s beloved Latino Santa is coming to Fort Bend County this year with a toy drive for less-fortunate children.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (Lulac) Chapter 2911 Fort Bend, whose mission is to unite Hispanics and empower residents in the community, will be hosting the toy drive on Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Rosenberg.

The organization said in a release that Fort Bend County “sees a despair need” of toy donations, hoping the community can rise up to help children who may be without a Christmas toy this season.

Saturday’s toy drive will run from noon to 3 p.m., with Pancho Claus making an appearance from 1 p.m. -2:30 p.m.

Last month, Pancho Claus, whose real name is Richard Reyes, created a GoFundMe page to collect donations to purchase toys for children. So far, it has generated over $60,000 in donations.