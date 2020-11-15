Pancho Claus asks for community’s help spreading Christmas cheer

Richard Reyes or Pancho Claus as he affectionately knows is asking for the communities help in spreading some much needed holiday cheer.

Reyes has been providing gifts and toys to needy families across the Houston area for 40 years but this year the pandemic has caused donors to drop out.

“We don’t have no sponsors cause they aren’t doing that well, you can’t blame them at all,” Reyes said.

Reyes said the coronavirus has also had an impact on the amount of toys that are needed to make sure everyone has a gift under the tree.

“It’s going to be a real challenge with triple the need. We’ve already started getting more calls than we’ve ever had,”said Reyes.

That challenge has forced Reyes to started a GoFundMe with a $20,000 goal to help purchase the gifts he will need.

“We need to raise resources to be able to go out and purchase them ourselves,” said Reyes.

If you would like to help donate you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/pancho-claus-toy-drive