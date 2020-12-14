‘TODAY’ Show teams up with Houston Food Bank at holiday food pop-up distribution

HOUSTON – This year, the holidays are unlike any other. So many Americans are struggling due to the pandemic and having a difficult time providing meals to their families.

According to Feeding America, nearly 50 million Americans will face food insecurity this year. In Texas, in a recent study conducted in November, more than 2.5 million households either sometimes or often did not have enough food to eat in the week prior to the poll. And 66% of these households were either Hispanic or Black.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Houston Food Bank will be hosting a one-time, holiday food pop-up distribution from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. Across all four hours of TODAY, the morning show will dedicate an entire hour to this crisis. Reporting live from Houston Food Bank’s food distribution at NRG, Vicky Nguyen will be in Houston to share ways viewers can help.

The event will be held at NRG Yellow Lot, 9001 S. Main Street. The food distribution will be limited to the first 2,000 cars, while supplies list and no walk-ups will be allowed.

For those that cannot make this pop-up distribution, you can seek food assistance by locating one of Houston Food Bank partners near you at www.houstonfoodbank.org/locations.

For more information on how to support Feeding America, visit TODAY’s website here.