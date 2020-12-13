Don’t want to cook a big holiday meal yourself? Here are 8 Houston eateries offering meal packages for pickup

Don’t want to cook a big holiday meal yourself? We don’t blame you. This year, giving yourself the gift of an effortless holiday meal is easier than ever as countless area restaurants and caterers offer holiday fare.

These Houston restaurants are offering traditional and nontraditional meal packages for pickup.

Luby’s

Earlier this year, the ubiquitous Texas-based chain announced it’s liquidating its assets and dissolving the company. Translation: This might just mean the end of the LuAnn Platter, folks. But in the interim, the Houston-based cafeteria chain is serving up its comfort food as if all were business as usual, even offering its holiday turkey packages and pies. So, why not save yourself the hassle of cooking this Christmas and snag some of your favorites from Luby’s while you still can? Here’s a look at the cafeteria chain’s meal packages:

Signature ($99.99): Your choice of roasted whole turkey, smoked whole turkey, deep-fried whole turkey, roasted turkey breast or spiral sliced ham, plus cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

Select ($64.99): Your choice of whole roasted turkey breast or spiral sliced ham, plus cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

Trimmings ($29.99): Your choice of three select holiday sides plus one gallon of iced tea and a dozen dinner rolls.

Note this: Luby’s urges its customers to place orders at least 48 hours in advance. Ordering early ensures availability. Dec.21 is the last day customers can order holiday packages. Pickup begins Dec. 23.

To order, call 1-877-GO-LUBYS or visit www.lubys.com .

Goode Co. Barbeque

Is any Houston holiday table truly set without a Goode Company Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie? If your answer was an unequivocal yes, we have some stellar news for you: Houston’s famed restaurant family rolled out a new holiday meal package this year.

The Merry Goode Meal ($200): The meal package includes smoked beef tenderloin, horseradish sauce, au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach and a dozen dinner rolls.

A la carte and add-on options (prices vary): These items include creamed spinach (1 quart) - $20, au gratin potatoes (1 quart) - $20, dinner rolls and shallot jam butter (1 dozen) - $9, pork tamales by the dozen - $20, Brazos bottom pecan pie – $42 in wooden box and $22 in cardboard box, and chocolate pie - $21.

Goode. Co Barbeque urges customers to place their orders by Dec. 18 to secure restaurant pick-up or delivery on Dec. 23 or Dec. 24.

To order, visit www.goodechristmas.com.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Whatever holiday you’re celebrating this season, Houston’s beloved New York–style deli has delicious food for your festivities. Classics like matzo balls and latkes are among the offerings included in its Hanukkah packages. So what else is on the table? Take a look:

Lox and Latkes ($128): This package serves six to eight people and includes two dozen latkes, nova, pastrami-cured salmon, dill sour cream and a chocolate babka.

Family Dinner ($182): This package serves six to eight people and includes chicken soup with golden noodles, matzo balls, challah, brisket with gravy, apricot-roasted chicken, your choice of mini potatoes or vegetable latkes, your choice of applesauce or sour cream, string bean almondine and your choice of Kasha Varnishkas or egg barley with mushroom.

Deli Feast ($205): This package feeds eight to ten people and includes chopped liver with bagel chips, a deli tray with corned beef, pastrami, turkey, roast beef and salami, a pickle relish tray, cole slaw, potato salad, rye bread, your choice of of mini potatoes or vegetable latkes, your choice of applesauce or sour cream, and an assortment of dressings.

A large assortment of a la carte items are also available.

All orders must be placed a minimum of 24 hours in advance

To order, visit kennyandziggys.com/holidays.

Henderson & Kane General Store

The well-known purveyor in the Old Sixth Ward is offering dinner packages as well as a large assortment of a la carte items.

Best of the Bird ($150): This package serves eight to ten people and includes turkey breast, turkey legs and wings.

Best of the Bird Plus ($215): This package serves ten to twelve people and includes turkey breast, turkey legs, wings and your choice of three sides.

A la carte offerings include tamales and desserts.

The general store is accepting pre-orders through Jan. 1 with a minimum three-day advance notice.

To order, visit hkgeneralstore.com.

Underbelly Hospitality

Chris Shepherd’s restaurant group is offering an assortment of a la carte items for takeout.

A la carte items (prices vary): The a la carte items include hash brown casserole (1/2 pan) - $30, braised Collard Greens with bacon sausage (1qt) - $16 Javi’s pork tamales* (1 dozen) - $26, Shepherd Family rum sausages (1lb) - $16, salted caramel morning buns (1/2 dozen) - $20, peppermint caramel popcorn tin - $20, pecan praline pound cake- $12 and hot chocolate kit (makes 4 cups) - $12.

Place your order before December 19, and pick up at 1100 Westheimer on Dec. 22.

To order, visit underbellyhospitality.com.

Click Virtual Food Hall

This delivery and takeout outpost is offering three-course holiday meals for purchase. Meals are sold individually at a rate of $39 per person.

Holiday Feast Prix Fixe ($39): The prix fixe meal includes a smoked turkey leg, a choice of gravy, two sides, salad, baguette, and banana pretzel bread pudding with caramel sauce.

To order, visit clickvirtualfoodhall.com.

Cleburne Cafeteria

Cleburne Cafeteria is offering an assortment of a la carte items for takeout, including but not limited to turkey, ham, side dishes, salad, dressing, cranberry sauce, pie and cake.

To order, visit cleburnecafeteria.com.

The Pit Room

The Pit Room is offering its famous smoked meats and handmade Tamales from Candente to-go for the holidays.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 21 and picked up by 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

To order, visit thepitroombbq.com.