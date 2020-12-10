Massive Menorah car parade for the first night of Hanukkah: Where to watch in Houston

HOUSTON – As the first night of Hanukkah takes place Thursday night, a southwest Houston synagogue wants to celebrate the heroes of the year with a special car parade.

The 18th Annual Chanukah Parade will honor first responders this year, bringing more than 70 vehicles, including first responder trucks with Menorahs. They will drive through southwest Houston starting at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The event will be socially distanced and all parade participants will be inside the vehicles during the procession.

Prior to the parade, children can participate in a program which includes crafts, a raffle, and a Hanukkah gift box, according to a flyer on the Facebook page for the event’s organizers.

Participate in the Chanukah Menorah Parade! Bigger than ever, the Chanukah Menorah Parade will honor our greater... Posted by Chabad Outreach on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The parade will begin at 5:45 p.m., with the route starting at the Chadbad Outreach of Houston located at 11000 Fondren in Houston.

Following the parade, several public Menorah lightings will take place at H-E-B located at 4955 Beechnut in Houston starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 10-17, Houston’s City Hall, and at The Galleria mall, taking place virtually this weekend.

Hanukkah, also known as “The Festival of Lights,” is a Jewish holiday celebrating the rededication of Jerusalem following the revolt against the Syrian Greek army, according to HISTORY.