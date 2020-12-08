Celebrate Hanukkah with a dreidel cookie kit at this Houston institution

HOUSTON – Hanukkah is coming soon this week, and a Houston-area institution has your baking needs covered.

New York City Deli & Coffee Shop, located at 9724 Hillcroft in Houston, has prepared a special dreidel cookie pack for kids.

The Hanukkah cookie kit includes six cookies, icing, sprinkles, dreidels and gelt for kids to decorate on their own.

Chanukah oh Chanukah! Not sure what to get the kids? How about a decorate your own dreidel cookie pack including 6... Posted by New York Deli & Coffee Shop on Sunday, December 6, 2020

The Jewish community mainstay also has a wide selection of pastries and treats in its bakery just in time for the holiday, according to the business’ Facebook page.

In other news, New York Deli & Coffee Shop plans to open its second location in the Bellaire area in early 2021, the restaurant wrote on Facebook.