This $4.95 million mansion on the market is ‘one of the largest homes in Texas’

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this one-of-a kind Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 1400 Copper Point Dr, Prosper, TX 75078 | $4,950,000 | 29,122 square feet | 1999 (year built) | 9 bedrooms | 11 bathrooms | 2 indoor basketball court | 1 bowling alley 2 pools (one indoors and another outside)

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You need a home with square footage rivaling a small department store, an in-house hair salon is an essential, and a home theater/two-lane bowling alley/indoor basketball court combo is a must-have you just can’t live without. Oh, and your budget is around $5 million. We’ve got some stellar news for you: A massive Mediterranean-style estate nestled away in North Texas is on the market and it’s perfect for you.

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 1400 Copper Point Drive, formally known as Chateau Montclair, a 29,122-square-foot behemoth sitting on a nearly six-acre lot in Prosper, Texas (The location seems quite fitting, no?)

Unsurprisingly, the huge home is considered one of the largest in Texas, according to the listing.

The home once belonged to former Dallas Cowboys star Deion Sanders, the Dallas Business Journal reported.

So, what else does this $5 million home offer besides a palace-like feel and out-of-the-ordinary amenities? We’re glad you asked. How does nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms sound? How about a heated indoor swimming pool? And a master suite featuring a 3,000-square-foot custom closet and a Jacuzzi tub? What about a 14-car garage? A resort-style pool with a cabana and sand volleyball court? It’s all packed in there.

Sure, $4,950,000 is no small chunk of change, but can you really put a price on the convenience of getting your hair cut in your own home or hitting the basketball court/bowling alley/movie theater whenever you’d like?

Hand over a cool $4,950,000 million, and this real estate gem is yours for the taking. Contact David Gloria at (214) 850-8475 or click here for more information.

Whether or not you have five million to spare, you can still enjoy this over-the-top Texas estate, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the slideshow above for a virtual tour of Chateau Montclair.

