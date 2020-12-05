Rooftop Cinema Club’s new drive-in theater rolls into Houston’s EaDo district with holiday movie lineup

Need a family night out and a semblance of normalcy in a period of social distancing? Enjoy a blast from the past well-suited for present circumstances -- the old-fashioned drive-in theater -- at Rooftop Cinema Club’s new Houston location.

The company will preview its new venue, dubbed The Drive-In at EaDo, through the month of December before hosting its grand opening in January, according to a release. As its name implies, the new drive-in movie theater is located in Houston’s East Downtown Management District, commonly referred to as EaDo.

The new venue will open Dec. 5 at 2300 Runnels St.

Rooftop Cinema Club announced last month it was leaving its former drive-in location at Sawyer Yards and played its final film at the location last weekend.

“After searching high and low for a new drive-in home, we are thrilled to have landed at such a beautiful location where we can take the best of our Sawyer Yards venue and build upon it,” said Gerry Cottle, owner and founder of Rooftop Cinema Club. “We look forward to bringing more Love, Peace & Great Film to Houstonians in this much-needed time.”

The Drive-In at EaDo replaces Space City Shows, a pop-up drive-in movie experience opened in September. Space city Shows was Houston’s first Black-owned drive-in theater.

“We’ve been so grateful to the community for supporting our pop-up drive-in theater, and I’m grateful to leave what we started in very good hands,” said Space City Shows founder Khairi Sharif. “Rooftop Cinema Club shares a similar passion and purpose for outdoor cinema coupled with a unique experience, and as I work on my next venture, I’m excited to see where they take it.”

During December, as Rooftop Cinema Club transitions into its new space, moviegoers will benefit from “soft launch” pricing.

Soft-launch ticket prices:

Weekend (Friday – Sunday)

The Movie Buddy $22 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $27 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Weekday (Monday – Thursday)

The Movie Buddy $18 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $24 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

The Drive-In at EaDo operates seven days a week. Gates open an hour before the first screening and 30 minutes before the second. Parking spots are first-come-first-serve, and guests will be escorted by ushers once they arrive.

Movies are projected onto a 40-foot screen while audio is broadcast over an FM radio signal.

A concession stand on-site offers the usual array of cinema snacks, namely popcorn, candy and soda while Houston food trucks The Burger Joint and El Patio will boast additional offerings. Restrooms are available on site.

Community Screenings at the EaDo drive-in location will take place each Sunday during the second . Tickets will cost only $5 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy, making a night out at The Drive-In accessible to more Houstonians. December’s ticket proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank. Guests will also find a donation box onsite where they drop off any food items from the food bank’s most-needed item list.

Here is the drive-in’s screening lineup for December:

December 5: Love Actually

December 6: Home Alone; Last Holiday

December 7: The Wiz; Die Hard

December 8: Elf; National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

December 9: CLOSED

December 10: The Nightmare Before Christmas; Home Alone

December 11: The Polar Express; Friday After Next

December 12: How the Grinch Stole Christmas; National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

December 13: A Christmas Story; Bridget Jones Diary

December 14: Home Alone; The Best Man Holiday

December 15: Elf; Love Actually

December 16: The Grinch; Die Hard

December 17: The Nightmare Before Christmas; A Madea Christmas

December 18: Home Alone; Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

December 19: The Polar Express; The Holiday

December 20: It’s A Wonderful Life; The Night Before

December 21: Elf; Elf

December 22: Elf; Elf

December 23: Elf; Elf

December 24: CLOSED

December 25: CLOSED

December 26: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone; Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

December 27: Happy Feet; Dumb and Dumber

December 28: Frozen; Friday

December 29: Spider-Man: Far from Home; Guardians of The Galaxy

December 30: Coco; Jurassic Park

For the safety of organizers and guests, moviegoers must practice social distancing and don face masks at all times when outside their vehicles. Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and any other external seating is not permitted.

For additional information, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.

