Space City Shows, first Black-owned drive-in theater, opens in Houston

HOUSTON – Drive-in movie theaters are surging in popularity due to the pandemic. The new drive-in east of downtown Houston is making history.

Khairi Sharif, 26, is opening Space City Shows, the first Black-owned drive-in theatre in Houston. The venue features a 20-by-40-foot silver screen, which is supported by three shipping containers.

“It’s a new place to quarantine,” said Sharif. “The best seats in the house are the ones you bring.”

Sharif said he got the idea to open up a drive-in theater while bored at home. He wanted to go see a movie but did not want to sit by strangers.

“People say that idle time is the devil’s workshop, but for me it got my creative juices flowing,” said Sharif.

Since May, Sharif has been learning about movie licenses, liabilities and screen projectors, turning his dream into a reality.

“It was a huge feat in some people’s eyes, being a young Black man that I was able to accomplish this,” said Sharif.

Sharif is from Third Ward. He said he received support from family and friends, which helped his project come to fruition.

Now, he hopes Space City Shows motivates and inspires Black youth.

“This is something that I feel that they can see as attainable,” said Sharif.

Tickets cost $30 per car and must be purchased online in advance.