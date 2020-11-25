America’s Table: A Thanksgiving Reader

HOUSTON – Every Thanksgiving, we gather with our family, friends and loved ones to reflect upon the year and express our gratitude for the year’s blessings. This year has been a year like no other.

Amind a global pandemic, a contentious presidential election and demonstrations demanding social justice we return to the table grateful — for the gift of life, for the blessing of each other, and for the democracy and freedoms our nation bestows on its citizens, even as we work to perfect those freedoms.

Join us on Saturday evening on November 28 at 8 p.m., as we take you on a journey of hope for humanity, celebrating the diverse roots and shared values of all Americans.

During our America’s Table program, we will share immigrant stories that inspire, celebrate our cultural roots and hopefully, entice you to cut each other some slack. We will share motivational stories and enjoy performances from local artists as we celebrate our uniqueness and what makes us the same.

America’s Table will be presented by KPRC 2′s Kris Gutierrez and former KPRC 2 anchor Linda Lorelle.

Read America’s Table Here:

America’s Table is brought to you by the American Jewish Committee’s Community of Conscience, H-E-B, Memorial Hermann, Linda Lorelle Media, Big A Productions, Frost Bank, The Jewish Herald-Voice and others.

Our stories have the power to bring us closer together if only we will listen. Emmy Award-winning journalist and entrepreneur, Linda Lorelle, guides guests through insightful, intimate conversations that reveal our common humanity. This show is not about politics; it is about finding a way to reclaim civility in the context of the contentious times in which we live, by sharing our personal and professional stories, in hopes that others might find a glimpse of themselves. You can listen to the podcast here.