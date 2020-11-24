We are joining #GivingTuesday, here’s how you can join the campaign and give back

HOUSTON – GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea - a day that encourages people to do good.

Over the years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

On Tuesday, December 1, KPRC 2 will join #GivingTuesday in an effort to give back to our Houston community.

#GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity⁠⁠—to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal. Join us on December 1, 2020 Posted by GivingTuesday on Monday, November 2, 2020

How can you get involved?

Whether it’s making someone smile or donating to your favorite charity, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. Here are a few ways you can give back:

Give time by volunteering

Give a voice by advocating for the causes and issues you care about

Give a donation to a nonprofit organization or local charity

Give goods by organizing a donation drive

Give a small act of kindness

Give talent, consider giving your skills to help a nonprofit

Share how and why you’re giving back on GivingTuesday

For more information on how to get started, visit GivingTuesday’s website here.