GivingTuesday: These are local organizations you can donate to, volunteer with in Houston area

HOUSTON – Giving Tuesday is coming up soon for Houston, and with the coronavirus pandemic and the year’s disasters, help is needed now more than ever.

Taking place on Dec. 2 this year, many local organizations in the Houston area are gearing up to respond to increased economical need. In a survey by Pipslay, around 69% of people plan to give back the same amount or more this year.

Houstonians can volunteer their time, or donate gifts or money to any local cause.

Here are local organizations you can donate on Giving Tuesday. You can click on the links below to learn more and to donate.

Located in the Fifth Ward, the Julia C. Hester House is a community center providing support and services to “empower, build, and sustain,” according to its website. The center provides support to youth development, senior services, social services, and workforce development.

The goal for the program is to combat hunger and divert food waste from landfills. Customers who shop at Kroger can donate to the Kroger Zero Waste Program by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar.

The Rose Center for Breast Health Excellence is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) breast cancer organization with a full range of breast cancer screening and diagnostic services, serving over 29,000 patients in the past year.

BEAR works with Harris County Child Protective Services offering unique programs to help children who were removed from their homes under emergency and/or abusive situations.

Fresh Arts strives to keep the art alive by positioning artists and creative entrepreneurs for success, especially the Houston arts scene.

Serving 18 counties in the Houston-area, the Houston Food Bank has helped over one million people who are food insecure. This year, the need has increased due to the pandemic.

Late former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush’s son, Neil, and his wife, Maria, formed the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation in 2013 to advance her literacy legacy in response to Houston’s literacy crisis.

The Montrose Center provides a safe place for the LGBTQ community and their families.

Over 60 locations and serving 600,000 people in the Houston region, BakerRipley serves as a community center for low-income families, providing important information and opportunities to succeed in life.

The Galveston Bay Foundation is a conservation nonprofit with a mission to preserve and enhance Galveston Bay as a healthy and clean place for generations. Using research, education and habitat restoration, each program offers a range of solutions and opportunities to preserve the bay.