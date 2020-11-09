Tesla made $250 tequila -- it’s sold out

If you’re hoping to add Elon Musk’s prized tequila to your collection, you might have to wait.

Tesla’s new line of “Tesla Tequila” was launched on Thursday, a promise fulfilled by the CEO to start selling their own brand of liquor, CNN reported.

Lightning-shaped bottles of tequila -- priced at $250 each -- sold out on Thursday, even as orders were limited to two per customer and made available to certain U.S. states, CNN reported.

According to Tesla’s website, the tequila contains 40 percent ABV and is made with 100 percent agave aged in French oak barrels featuring a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish.

According to CNN and Musk’s twitter account, he previously joked the product would be called “Teslaquila” and had the company seek trademark of the name.

This is not the first time Tesla has sold merchandise outside the car industry. The company had also sold mini red gym shorts, flamethrowers, and surfboards, CNN reported.

There’s no word yet on when the tequila will be back in stock on the Tesla website.