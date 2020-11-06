This is Texas' favorite Thanksgiving side dish

HOUSTON – Texans may want to add an extra plate of green bean casserole onto their Thanksgiving menu this year.

A survey from Zippia.com measured the popularity of Thanksgiving sides based on Google Trends from 2019. Search terms included images of said side dishes to recipes on how to make them.

According to the results, 10 states enjoy a casserole on the dinner table, and 10 states enjoy a plate of mashed potatoes. New Hampshire is the only state that enjoys cranberry sauce as a side.

