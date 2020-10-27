See inside: Texas ranch for sale boasts 75 acres, 2 brick homes

DIBOLL, Texas – Looking to move away from the hustle and bustle of life in the city, but still want to stay fairly close to one? On today’s fancy home tour, we’re taking you to a sprawling 75-acre ranch nestled outside Lufkin city limits.

This estate, located at 1846 FM 2108 in Diboll, has two brick homes and an asking price of $699,900.

The main home, built in 1971, sports three bedrooms, two full baths and 2,236 square feet of living space. Its floor plan includes a formal living area, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace and a built-in bookcase, a kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space and an eat-in bar that’s open to the dining area, and a large utility room with storage space and a hand sink, according to the description provided by listing agent Melba Poskey on the Houston Association of Realtors website.

There’s no information provided on the second home, however, the listing suggests the future owner could rent it out.

Scroll through the photos below to take a look inside the Texas-sized property and let us know if you think it’s worth the price.

If you’re ready to drop some racks on this quaint estate, you can reach the listing agent at (936) 634-8888.

To view the listing, click here.