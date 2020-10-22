This mid-century modern League City home has a boathouse, jet ski lift, $2M price tag

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A stunning, mid-century modern League City home that comes with a boathouse and jet ski lift has been listed with a price tag of $1,999,000.

The home at 1822 Cove Park Drive is a waterfront residence, ideal for a boating enthusiast, situated on a half-acre parcel on Clear Lake.

Built in 1955, the Houston-area retreat measures at more than 4,500 square feet and reps two-floors, three to four bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath.

Highlights of the home include an elevator, a rustic stone hearth, a veranda with an outdoor fireplace, and plenty of indoor and outdoor living areas. Notable features include an atrium ceiling in the living room and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, which allow natural light to beautifully illuminate the home.

Here’s a look at the description provided by listing agent Jeff Bulman on the Houston Association of Realtors website:

“One of the most architecturally significant homes on Clear Lake. This Mies van der Rohe inspired Mid Century Modern home is believed to be the last surviving coastal home designed by Edmund Furley. Sitting on a half-acre, this gated estate offers a 200-plus-foot pier with a boat/jet ski house and rooftop decks. The ground level offers a formal sitting area, elevator, guest bedroom, bathroom and utility rooms. Spectacular fireplace extends upwards through both floors surrounded by Texas boulders. Wood floors and stainless steel balusters lead upstairs to the main living area. Walls of windows offer unmatched sunset views of Clear Lake. Two kitchens provide an excellent opportunity for entertaining. Viking & GE Monogram Appliances. Steel exterior doors and project-out windows throughout. Covered porches on both levels with an outdoor fireplace on the ground level.”

Just imagine the picturesque sunset views you can enjoy from inside the home, from one of its many balconies, or from the rooftop decks.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour inside this multimillion-dollar Texas estate:

