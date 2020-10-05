KPRC 2 viewers share their creative homemade Halloween costumes. See the adorable photos

HOUSTON – Spooktober is here! Which means it’s the perfect time to unleash your creativity to make your own one-of-a-kind Halloween costume.

In the spirit of spooky season, we asked our KPRC 2 audience to share their family’s homemade creations.

Here are the adorable submissions we received:

Brenda Jolly shared two adorable photos of her daughter wearing homemade costumes from previous years. “I make my daughter’s costume every year,” she said. “Here is her Ash costume from the movie ‘Sing.’ This was 2 years ago. Last year she was Kira from ‘The Dark Crystal.' This year, she wants to be Harley Quinn...I haven’t started it yet.”

Photos shared by KPRC 2 viewer Brenda Jolly. (KPRC 2)

Dawn Burke shared this image of two kiddos dressed up as Negan from “The Walking Dead” series and an American Girl doll. How unique!

Photo shared by KPRC 2 viewer Dawn Burke. (KPRC 2)

Here are two more submissions from Burke of a homemade “Charlotte’s Web” costume and one of “Bevis and Butt-Head.”

Photo shared by KPRC 2 viewer Dawn Burke. (KPRC 2)

Check out this awesome costume Michael Garza made out of cardboard boxes. Kudos to you!

Photo shared by KPRC 2 viewer Michael Garza. (KPRC 2)

Lacy Morris shared this homemade costume of Tamatoa from “Moana.”

Photo shared by KPRC 2 viewer Lacy Morris. (KPRC 2)

Which costume was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.