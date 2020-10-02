Texas Renaissance Festival makes adjustments for COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Texas Renaissance Festival is opening this weekend with new guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The is the 46th year for the annual festival. This season’s festival will take place from Oct. 3 to Nov. 29.

There will be no tickets available for purchase at the gate. All tickets must be purchased in advance and will be date specific. Ticket are available for purchase on the TRF website, Groupon and H-E-B stores. General admission prices are $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Here are guidelines, as shared on the festival’s website:

• All TRF staff and participants will be wearing facial coverings.

• TRF will enforce patron mask requirements per the guidelines and mandates of the State of Texas.

• Note - If facial coverings are not mandated by the State, Patrons should still bring a mask as Texas guidelines still recommend facial coverings indoors or outdoors in areas where social distancing is not possible. You may be asked to wear your mask in some shoppes and in lines where 6 foot distancing from other parties is not feasible.

• When eating or drinking, patrons are asked to remain stationary. Seating has been spread out across the festival and venues to accommodate mask removal and social distancing while eating.

• TRF will have souvenir and disposable masks available for purchase for patrons that arrive without a mask.

• TRF will have daily competitions and random spot rewards for our patrons that are creatively following guidelines.

• To promote the comfort of our patrons and participants, TRF has created mask-break areas through the festival where masks may be safely removed while socially distant.

• TRF has 12 fully stocked, 2,000-3,000 square-foot bathrooms throughout the festival with running water for our guests and 190 hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the festival to further increase accessibility.

• All TRF staff and participants will be screened for temperature and symptoms daily.

• Patrons are asked to self-screen, if feverish or symptomatic, date-specific tickets may be exchanged for later dates in 2020 based upon availability, or 2021 any-day tickets.

• The CDC recommends to always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit.

• Throw used tissues in the trash.

• Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.