Getaway to this exotic, mystical town that you won’t believe is in Texas

If you’re looking for a mystique getaway, you may consider a visit to Uncertain, Texas.

Yes, it’s a real place on the map.

The small city with a population of fewer than 100 people is located directly east of Dallas and is about a four-hour drive from Houston.

The City of Uncertain is described as “a place of exotic beauty, deep secrets, the haunts of wildlife where those who need respite for their souls can find harmony and peace.”

There you’ll find Caddo Lake, an alluring destination that appears out of this world.

The retreat often visited by travel bloggers sits at the Texas-Louisiana border.

Caddo Lake offers a dreamlike scenery with divine views at sunset.

Uncertain is certainly a city you want to pay a visit to.