Gladys Knight vs. Patti Labelle: What social media is saying about Sunday night’s ‘beautiful’ night on ‘Verzuz’

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Patti Labelle, left, Dionne Warwick, center, and Gladys Knight in "Verzuz".
Patti Labelle, left, Dionne Warwick, center, and Gladys Knight in "Verzuz". (Brandon Richard/Twitter)

Sunday night’s episode of “Verzuz” brought back timeless memories and a bit of “Black girl magic” to the audience.

The latest “Verzuz” battle featured two legendary soul singers Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight, who went live from Philadelphia to share some of their greatest hits, and a little bit of each of their history, Billboard reported.

The webcast quickly gathered a lot of talk on social media, especially to those “longtime” fans who followed both legends since their prime.

“Verzuz” was developed by rappers Swiss Beats and Timbaland as a live webcast in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing artists into a DJ battle, according to Billboard. Quickly gaining popularity, notable battles included rappers Snoop Dogg and DMX, and singers Brandy and Monica.

Here’s what some social media users are saying about Sunday night’s “Verzuz” battle:

