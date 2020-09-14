Gladys Knight vs. Patti Labelle: What social media is saying about Sunday night’s ‘beautiful’ night on ‘Verzuz’

Sunday night’s episode of “Verzuz” brought back timeless memories and a bit of “Black girl magic” to the audience.

The latest “Verzuz” battle featured two legendary soul singers Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight, who went live from Philadelphia to share some of their greatest hits, and a little bit of each of their history, Billboard reported.

The webcast quickly gathered a lot of talk on social media, especially to those “longtime” fans who followed both legends since their prime.

“Verzuz” was developed by rappers Swiss Beats and Timbaland as a live webcast in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing artists into a DJ battle, according to Billboard. Quickly gaining popularity, notable battles included rappers Snoop Dogg and DMX, and singers Brandy and Monica.

Here’s what some social media users are saying about Sunday night’s “Verzuz” battle:

Still on a high from last night’s @verzuzonline celebration! Multiple generations came together to sing, dance and honor living legends @MsPattiPatti @MsGladysKnight. U ladies are the roses amidst this pandemic’s concrete jungle. Thank you! #BlackGirlMagic — Nicole Bertrand Nixon (@skylinebelle) September 14, 2020

I LIVEEDDDDD FOR PATTI IN THIS SHOW https://t.co/PVHMbQWFbc — koochie kente 👁 (@ih8straightmen) September 14, 2020

Black folks needed those aunties with all of their wisdom, grace, and class last night. That was beautiful #Verzuz — chelznick (@chelznick) September 14, 2020

When your mama asks you do you still mess with that one girl she don’t like & you tell her no 😒 #Verzuz #PattiVsGladys pic.twitter.com/aQigh85Rtl — Randall Lopez (@R_LopezComedy) September 14, 2020

Watching Patty & Gladys was like watching your two aunties sitting around the stereo, sipping wine and repeatedly shouting, "Girl!!! Thats my song!!!"#Carthartic #PattiVsGladys#Verzuz — Trey (@SinisterKoopa) September 14, 2020

This iPhone is trash, I want a flip phone designed by Gladys Knight. Make it happen Tim Cuckoo #Verzuz — Myles Worthington (@MylesTW) September 14, 2020

Y’all need to stop including the YTs into these #Verzuz battles. This is a Black-only meeting. pic.twitter.com/hDIq2GJkd2 — 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚒𝚗 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟷. (@travisfromthebk) September 14, 2020

"Don't lose weight in COVID. You know we gotta stay happy." -Patti LaBelle #verzuz — Alexander Hardy (@chrisalexander_) September 14, 2020

Also, the evolution of #Verzuz has been my favorite story arc of the 2020 season of Earth. It might be the last season, but at least when went out with a great soundtrack. — Leticia (@leticia_creates) September 14, 2020

I missed Gladys & Patti last night 😔

Who won? Did Patti bring a pie 🥧?#RADI #Verzuz — Too Fat to ✂ (@rawRADI) September 14, 2020