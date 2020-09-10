7 surreal photos: Wildfire smoke blankets San Francisco in a spooky orange glow

A number of Northern California wildfires sent a thick, orange-glowing haze over the San Francisco area Wednesday, leaving the Bay in an eerie darkness.
The sun was largely blocked by the smoke. It made for a strange baseball scene, to say the least, with games taking place between the Mariners and Giants and the Astros and A’s.
A fire burning in Butte County, located northeast of San Francisco, has forced thousands to evacuate from their homes, according to The Associated Press.
At last check, that fire was threatening several communities. Stoked by high winds, it has burned a 25-mile path through mountainous terrain and parched foothills, the AP reported.
Below are seven photos showing you the eerie skies of San Francisco.
