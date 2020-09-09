Take a peek inside this charming, 2-story Montrose duplex listed for $1,150,000

HOUSTON – Whether you’re here because you’re in the market for an investment property, your forever home, or just browsing around, we’re here to take you on a virtual tour inside one of Houston’s most unique properties currently for sale.

Say hello to 407 Westmoreland Street — a charming, two-story, multi-family duplex in Montrose listed for $1,150,000.

Duplex properties are essentially apartments that offer a home-like look and feel. Residents share a wall with their neighbors, as well as common areas like a front porch terrace or backyard, according to Apartment Guide.

This Montrose estate, built in 1933, features a gorgeous buff brick exterior and a neutral-colored interior. It measures at more than 3,800 square feet of living space. Each level boasts an ensuite primary bedroom, a formal living and dining area, a sunroom, a kitchen with breakfast area and a laundry room, according to the Houston Association of Realtors listing.

The listing does not specify how many bedrooms each level offers but it does say that both units have identical floor plans. The residence also reps a detached four-car garage.

Scroll below to see inside the “trophy property," as described on the HAR listing:

For more information on the estate, click here.

What do you think of this Bayou City duplex? Do you think it’s worth the price? Let us know in the comments below.