This enchanting Houston home comes with a private tennis court, pond and a $6.6M price tag

HOUSTON – In the market for a home that offers complete privacy and serenity? Or just curious to see what millions of dollars can get you in Houston real estate? Whichever the reason, we’re here to take you on a virtual tour inside one of the city’s most lavish properties currently for sale.

Welcome to 8899 Sandringham Drive — a traditional, two-story residence that boasts a private tennis court, pond and a $6.6M price tag.

Measuring 6,403-square-feet, the single-family home is tucked away on more than 2.5-acres of wooded land in the Bayou Woods subdivision of Memorial Close In.

The 1986-built home was extensively renovated in 2016 to offer relaxed refinement, according to the Houston Association of Realtor’s listing. It sports six bedrooms, six full baths, one half-bath and a three-car garage.

You’ll be immediately enchanted as you step inside the home as each room is beautifully illuminated by natural light.

A highlight of the listing is the great room that features a double-height, cathedral-beamed ceiling, a fireplace and an adjoining wet bar.

Outdoors, there are several lounging areas, including a covered-pergola by the tennis court. There’s also a wooden footbridge.

Scroll below to take a peek inside this multi-million dollar Bayou City retreat:

To view the official HAR listing, click here.

8899 Sandringham Drive (HAR)

8899 Sandringham Drive (HAR)

Click here to watch a video tour of the property.