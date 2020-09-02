Taco Cabana taking on tortas: This is how the menu is changing

SAN ANTONIO – Taco Cabana is expanding their menu options to include three new menu items, including a torta.
The popular restaurant chain launched the Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork Torta, which is a Mexican sandwich with refried beans, Taco Cabana’s chipotle crema and filled with Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork, according to a news release. The restaurant will also launch the Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork in a taco or Cabana Bowl.
“Tortas are a big part of Mexican food culture and we’re looking forward to putting our own TC spin on them with Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork,” Rich Stockinger, president and chief executive officer of Taco Cabana’s parent company Fiesta Restaurant Group is quoted as saying in a news release. “The new torta, Taco and Cabana Bowl are going to be great additions to our menu and we’re looking forward to our guests getting a chance to try them.”
Tortas are here! Introducing our NEW Tortas made with Smoked Pulled Pork and Mango Habanero Sauce. You can also enjoy the new Smoked Pulled Pork with Mango Habanero Sauce on a Taco and on a Cabana Bowl™! Limited time only. Tax not included. #TacoCabana #NEW #SmokedPulledPork #Tortas #Tacos #Smokin
According to the release, the Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork is available as a plate with rice and beans or by itself. Guests can place orders via drive-thru, curbside or delivery.
To place an online order, visit TacoCabana.com.
