Taco Cabana taking on tortas: This is how the menu is changing

SAN ANTONIO – Taco Cabana is expanding their menu options to include three new menu items, including a torta.

The popular restaurant chain launched the Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork Torta, which is a Mexican sandwich with refried beans, Taco Cabana’s chipotle crema and filled with Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork, according to a news release. The restaurant will also launch the Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork in a taco or Cabana Bowl.

“Tortas are a big part of Mexican food culture and we’re looking forward to putting our own TC spin on them with Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork,” Rich Stockinger, president and chief executive officer of Taco Cabana’s parent company Fiesta Restaurant Group is quoted as saying in a news release. “The new torta, Taco and Cabana Bowl are going to be great additions to our menu and we’re looking forward to our guests getting a chance to try them.”

According to the release, the Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork is available as a plate with rice and beans or by itself. Guests can place orders via drive-thru, curbside or delivery.

To place an online order, visit TacoCabana.com.

